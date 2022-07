The chain of gas filling stations WOG has resumed the sale of fuel for cash.

This is stated in the message of the gas filling station chain on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"WOG gas filling stations, which served customers exclusively for non-cash payment, will resume service to all categories of customers from today (July 13). From today, gas filling stations, where previously only non-cash payment methods operated, will once again serve all customers without restrictions. In addition, due to the increase in the volume of fuel on the country's market, starting from July, we will gradually restore the operation of our gas filling stations in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Yes, we are ready to refuel and treat you with the best coffee and goodies at the capital's gas filling station located at 11 Brovarskyi Avenue," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, July 15, compared to Thursday, July 14, the average prices at Ukraine's largest gas stations for autogas decreased by 2.2% to UAH 33.22 per liter, for Euro-95 gasoline remained at the level of UAH 51.49 per liter, for Euro diesel fuel remained at the level of UAH 56.97 per liter.