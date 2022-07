Negative Balance Of Foreign Trade In Goods Improves By USD 89.7 Million To USD 878.4 Million In 5M

In January-May 2022, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 878.4 million.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January-May 2022, the negative balance of trade in goods improved by USD 89.7 million year over year (negative balance in January-May 2021 was USD 968.1 million).

In January-May 2022, Ukraine exported goods for USD 19,594.3 million, down 20.4% year over year.

In January-May 2022, Ukraine imported goods for USD 20,472.7 million, down 19.9% year over year.

During the period of the introduction of the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine, information on the results of state statistical observation regarding foreign trade in goods is formed by state statistics bodies in Ukraine as a whole and its regions by commodity structure (information is not formed by geographical structure).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-April 2022, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 29.6 million.

In 2021, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 4,727.5 million.

In 2020, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 4,878.4 million.

In 2020, the negative balance of trade in goods improved by USD 5,867.2 million year over year (negative balance in 2019 was USD 10,745.6 million).