3 Children Killed, 8 People Considered Missing As Result Of Russian Strike On Vinnytsia

Police have identified 19 of the 23 people killed in the attack on Vinnytsia by Russia on July 14. This was announced by the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, on Facebook.

Klymenko reported that a total of 23 people were killed as a result of a missile attack on Vinnytsia on July 14. Among them are 3 children aged from 4 to 8 years.

Victims of the enemy attack on the center of Vinnytsia:

the police managed to identify 19 of the 23 killed;

among the killed were 3 children: a 4-year-old girl and 2 boys, 7 and 8 years old;

one of the boys was killed together with his mother during an examination at the medical center;

the other was in the car at the time of the strike, causing him to fall into a fire trap. His relative was thrown away by the blast wave, now he is hospitalized;

the mother of the killed 4-year-old girl is in the hospital;

183 victims sought medical help. 82 of them were hospitalized. Among the wounded are 4 children;

8 people are still considered missing.

Klymenko also noted that 14 relatives of missing persons submitted their biological samples. Specialists have already conducted more than 200 comparisons of selected DNA profiles.

According to Klymenko, 12 of the 19 victims were identified thanks to the technology of high-speed DNA sequencing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the Russian attack on the center of Vinnytsia on Thursday, about 90 people sought help from medical institutions, about 50 of them are in serious condition.

On July 15, mourning was announced in Vinnytsia and the region.