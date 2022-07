After a missile attack on Vinnytsia, the Russian Federation reported on a deliberate strike on civilian objects of the city. Such a message was published by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, according to the Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti.

Thus, the report claims that the strike was inflicted on a House of Officers in Vinnytsia, since a meeting was allegedly held there with the participation of the Ukrainian Air Force and representatives of foreign arms suppliers.

"Yesterday, high-precision Kalibr missiles attacked the garrison house of officers in Vinnytsia - at that moment a meeting of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force with representatives of foreign arms suppliers was held," the statement said.

In addition, the invaders said that "as a result of the strike, the participants in the meeting were eliminated."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 23 people were killed as a result of a missile strike on Vinnytsia on July 14. Among them were three children between the ages of 4 and 8.

As a result of the Russian strike on the center of Vinnytsia on Thursday, about 90 people turned to medical institutions for help, about fifty of them in serious condition.

On July 15, mourning was declared in Vinnytsia and the region.