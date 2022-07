Russian president Vladimir Putin will convene an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of Russia on Friday, July 15. This was announced by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian publication RBC reports.

It is reported that the meeting will be held in the middle of the day or in the afternoon.

"On Friday, the president will hold an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council in the middle of the day or in the afternoon - it will depend on other events," Peskov said.

The Kremlin representative also added that Putin's other meetings on July 15 will be closed to the public.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will not declare war on Ukraine or start mobilization in the Russian Federation, as he cannot admit the failure of the so-called "special operation", said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi.

Earlier, on July 7, Putin said that Russia "seriously has not started anything" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the leader of the German parliamentary faction of the SPD, Rolf Mutzenich, said that he sees no signs of negotiations with Russian president Vladimir Putin on ending the war in Ukraine.