U.S. Very Satisfied With Effectiveness Of HIMARS In Ukraine

The USA is very satisfied with the effectiveness of HIMARS work in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that he had a conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

"Traditionally, I informed my colleague about the current operational situation. I noted that the enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts in the north of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, trying to push us out of our positions," Zaluzhnyi noted.

He added that active combat operations are being conducted in the directions of Izium-Sloviyansk, Sviatohirsk-Sloviyansk, Lysychansk-Soledar, Lysychansk-Siversk, Popasna-Soledar.

"We manage to repel massive enemy attacks. In the Kherson direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate our territories," the Commander-in-Chief adds.

According to him, Milley noted the efficiency of Ukrainian missile and artillery systems, in particular the use of M142 HIMARS.

Zaluzhnyi promised that the Ukrainian side is clearly aware of the responsibility for each weapon and will not allow it to fall into the hands of terrorists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is negotiating to receive missiles for HIMARS with a range of up to 300 km.

The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed the transfer to Ukraine of 4 more HIMARS rocket launchers.