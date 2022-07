Women Will Be Enlisted For Military Registration Only With Their Consent - General Staff

Women will be enlisted for military registration from October 1 only with their consent.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has developed proposals for making changes to the list of specialties and/or professions related to the relevant military registered specialties, after receiving which women are enlisted in the military register of conscripts.

The specified list was approved by the order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine dated October 11, 2021 No. 313 (with changes in accordance with the order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine dated February 07, 2022 No. 35, registered by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine this year).

The order provides that from October 1, 2022, women who have the specialties and/or professions specified in Appendix 1 to the order will be included in the military registration of conscripts.

At the same time, general mobilization during the war with Russia proved that about 1% of women from the total number of mobilized were called up for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, and there is no need to call women into military service.

The Main Personnel Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has worked out proposals to include women in the military register of conscripts only with their consent.

It is also proposed to start carrying out measures to include women in military registration no earlier than a month after the end of the special period in the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, conscripted women had to be registered by the end of 2022. Since the beginning of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine on February 24, a thousand women have voluntarily mobilized.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that about 1% of the total number of mobilized women are called up to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense declares that there is currently no need to mobilize women into the Armed Forces.