Occupiers trying to strengthen air defense system of their rear bases and units – AFU

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

The enemy used drones near Bakhmut.

"Also, the enemy is trying to strengthen the air defense system of rear bases and units," the General Staff notes.

In the Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia areas, the invaders did not conduct active actions, they continued shelling along the contact line.

They carried out airstrikes near Kamiyanka.

Our defenders quickly suppressed an attempted enemy offensive near Vodiane with accurate shots.

The enemy launched a missile-aircraft attack on civilian infrastructure in the Vuhledar area.

The occupiers systematically bombarded civilian and military infrastructure in the Pivdennyi Buh direction. They carried out a missile attack on Mykolayiv and airstrikes in the areas of Velyke Artakove and Olhine.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical and tactical levels and continued the engineering equipment of the positions.

There remains a significant threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure in the region.

Russian occupiers, in order to somehow justify the destruction of civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, continue to openly lie about the location of military units in kindergartens, hospitals and churches.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Russian troops are trying to hold the lines occupied by them in the direction of Kharkiv.

The AFU suppressed attempts to attack the enemy in two directions, the occupiers are preparing to advance on Siversk.