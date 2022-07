As of the morning of July 15, more than 1,009 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 352 children have been killed and over 657 wounded of varying degrees of severity. This is stated in the notification of the Prosecutor General's Office.

So, it is reported that the largest number of children affected was registered in Donetsk region - 352, Kharkiv region - 191, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolayiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, and Zaporizhzhia region - 31.

On July 14, a 4-year-old girl and two boys were killed as a result of enemy missile strike in the center of Vinnytsia. Four more children were wounded.

During the recording of criminal offenses in Kharkiv region, it became known about the wounding of a minor boy on February 24 as a result of artillery fire in the city of Chuhuyiv.

It is noted that 2,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 216 were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Iryna Vereshchuk, a Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Russia deported 1.2 million Ukrainians, including 240,000 children, to its territory during the full-scale aggression.

The Verkhovna Rada asks the United Nations Committee on Human Rights, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to prevent the adoption by Russians of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia.

On March 19, a total of 2,389 children who were in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were illegally taken to Russia.