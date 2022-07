Russian occupiers continue to shell the population of Donetsk region. During the day, three people were killed, seven more were wounded. This was announced by Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram.

Thus, Kyrylenko reported that on July 14, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donbas: in Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, and Avdiyivka. 7 more people were wounded," he wrote.

According to his data, since the beginning of the full-scale war in Donetsk region, 612 people have been killed, and other 1,572 civilians have been wounded. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, rescuers have completed sorting through the rubble of a five-story residential building destroyed by enemy shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region), and 48 dead bodies have been removed from the rubble.

During the day of July 13, the Russian invaders shelled 21 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded civilians. 40 civilian objects were destroyed - 29 residential buildings, including 3 multi-apartment buildings, a dispensary, a granary and agricultural machinery, a factory, a water tower, a stadium, garages, and farm buildings.