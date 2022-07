AFU Liberate More Than 40 Settlements, Which Remain Under Invaders’ Shelling

Ukrainian fighters continue to actively act in the Kherson direction - they destroy enemy warehouses, liquidate Russian generals and gradually but confidently recapture their native lands. Dmytro Butrii, the acting head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this, Army FM reported on Facebook.

He noted that most of Kherson region still remains under temporary occupation, but the defenders of Ukraine have already liberated 44 cities and villages.

"To date, 44 settlements have been liberated, but they are suffering greatly, since the Russian occupiers are constantly shelling them. They suffer great destruction, infrastructure especially suffers - in particular, gardens, schools, residential buildings," Butrii said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence suggests that the Russian Federation will decide on a "referendum" in occupied Kherson.

According to Advisor to Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, the occupiers set a date for a "referendum" on the annexation of Donetsk region.

The Russian presidential administration wants the occupiers in the Donbas to be ready to hold illegal "referendums" by August.

Russia said it would consider annexation of the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions after "referendums" held there.

At the same time, the Ukrainians explained why the occupiers are in a hurry to hold a "referendum."