U.S. Urges Citizens To Immediately Leave Ukraine Due To Missile Attacks From Russia

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine calls on all citizens of the United States to immediately leave the territory of Ukraine. This is caused by the cynical rocket fire of the Russian occupation forces of the cities of Ukraine.

The corresponding statement is published on the official website of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

The Embassy notes that the security situation throughout Ukraine continues to be violent and unpredictable due to ongoing military attacks by Russia, with active fighting in country and uncertain safety conditions.

“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens not to enter Ukraine and those in Ukraine to depart immediately using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so. Avoid large gatherings and organized events as they may serve as Russian military targets anywhere in Ukraine, including its western regions,” the statement reads.

Recall, earlier today, July 14, Russian troops struck the center of Vinnytsia. Missile fired by the invaders hit the city center, at least 22 killed are known.

We also wrote that on Sunday, July 10, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

On the same day, the invaders fired on the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, from the Uragan MLRS. The missiles hit a multi-storey building, killing 48 people.