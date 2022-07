Russian Invaders Fired On Zmiinyi Island And Remains Of Their Equipment On It

On Thursday, July 14, the invaders fired on the Zmiinyi Island, from where they were previously dislodged by the Ukrainian military.

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov made the corresponding statement at a briefing.

"The enemy is kind of zealous, it does not leave its attempts to establish something, some control over our territory. At 2 p.m., I was informed that the enemy today launched an air strike on the Zmiinyi Island. They are struggling with the remnants of their equipment," he said.

According to Hromov, now the Armed Forces of Ukraine control the territory of the Zmiinyi Island and further will control the entire water area of the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military knocked out the invaders from the Zmiinyi Island. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the escape of the invaders from Zmiinyi Island "a step of goodwill."