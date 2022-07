Russian Troops In Week Could Not Capture Single Meter Of Ukrainian Land - General Staff

During the week, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled all attempts to advance of the Russian occupation forces. The enemy failed to capture a single meter of Ukrainian land.

The corresponding statement was made by the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov.

"The Armed Forces repelled all enemy attacks, did not leave a single meter of Ukrainian land. However, Russia continues to terrorize our state with missile strikes," Hromov said.

According to him, over the past week, about 30% of missile strikes by the troops of the invaders were inflicted on civilian infrastructure.

This, Hromov notes, indicates that the actions of the Russian occupation forces are purposeful in relation to the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Recall, today, July 14, Russian troops fired on Vinnytsia. Missiles fired by the occupiers hit the central part of the city.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that at least 20 deaths were known from a missile strike on Vinnytsia.

We also reported that on July 11, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. It is known about three killed and more than 30 injured.