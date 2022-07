Russia Will Have To Disassemble More Than Half Of Aircraft For Spare Parts So That Rest Can Fly - US

Large-scale sanctions and most international companies leaving Russia will lead to the fact that by 2025 the fleet of Russian civil aviation aircraft will be reduced by two-thirds of the current number.

U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce Alan F. Estevez stated this during today's meeting of the U.S. Senate on banking issues.

According to him, Western sanctions will lead to the fact that within 3 years Russia will not be able to use 50 to 70 percent of its fleet of civil aviation aircraft.

Estevez added that he expects most of the aircraft to be dismantled for parts and components to maintain the tolerable condition of other aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Western media, about 900 aircraft are currently in the Russian civil aviation fleet.

At the same time, more than 500 of them belong to foreign leasing companies.

After the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions, these companies demanded that Russian airlines return aircraft to them, but the Russian authorities allowed domestic carriers to "nationalize" aircraft.