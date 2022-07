Death Toll In Vinnytsia Rose To 22. Most Of Them Not Recognized Yet

Currently it is known about 22 killed as a result of a missile strike on an office center in Vinnytsia. Most of the victims have not yet been identified. Also, 52 people were taken to hospitals, some of whom are in serious condition.

The Vinnytsia City Council reported this.

As of 5 p.m., the bodies of 22 victims had been found. It was possible to identify 6 of them. Identifying others may require DNA expertise. Police are urging direct relatives of the missing to get in touch and provide biological samples.

Currently, 39 people are missing. One of them has already been found among the killed.

The area where the tragedy occurred was blocked by police. There they collect evidence of a war crime and protect the surviving premises from looters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the Russian strike on the center of Vinnytsia on Thursday, 20 killed were known, including three children. About 90 more people turned to medical institutions for help, about fifty of them in serious condition.

As of 2 p.m., a specialized police line received 15 reports of missing citizens who were in the area of ​the hits of​ enemy missiles in Vinnytsia.