Banks' Credits To Economy Down 1.3% To UAH 1,042.5 Billion In June

According to the latest data, in June, total credits commercial banks granted to the corporate sector and private persons decreased by 1.3 to UAH 1,042.517 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, banks' credits to the economy have decreased by 0.1% from UAH 1,044.049 billion.

In June, hryvnia credits of banks to legal entities did not change and made UAH 549.374 billion.

Foreign currency credits of banks to businesses decreased by 2.1% to UAH 230.794 billion.

In June, credits of banks to the population decreased by 3.2% to UAH 236.178 billion.

Interest rates on hryvnia-denominated loans for businesses in June increased by 4.4 p.p. to 18.4%, and for the population, they rose by 1.2 p.p. to 23.1%.

The interest rates for businesses on foreign currency-denominated loans made 4.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, total credits commercial banks granted to the corporate sector and private persons increased by 10% from UAH 948.386 billion to UAH 1,043.694 billion.

In 2020, the volume of loans to the economy fell by 2.3% from UAH 971.871 billion.