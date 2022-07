Details Of 7th Package Of EU Sanctions Against Russia Became Known - Mass Media

The European Union is preparing to approve a new package of sanctions against Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine. The restrictions should affect the import of Russian gold and the export of a number of goods to the Russian Federation, and also provide for the expansion of the list of EU sanctions.

This was reported by the European publication Euractiv with reference to several EU diplomats familiar with the issue.

According to them, the European Union intends to ban the import of gold from Russia. The sale of this metal brings the country the largest non-energy profits.

Analysts note that this ban will be somewhat symbolic, as previous sanctions against Russia effectively closed European and American markets for Russian gold.

The new EU sanctions will expand the list of dual-purpose goods prohibited for export to Russia.

Also, in the seventh package of restrictive measures, it is planned to expand the list of individuals and legal entities connected with the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Diplomats said that the new sanctions will also be aimed at closing the ways of circumventing the previously imposed restrictions against Russia.

Consideration of the seventh package of sanctions will continue on July 14 and 15, and its final approval is expected next week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 3, the Council of the European Union approved the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for a phased refusal of EU countries to import Russian oil.

We also wrote that the sixth package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation disconnected three large Russian banks from the international SWIFT system.

We will remind, as of the end of May, about 86% of Russian companies were affected by international sanctions in one way or another.