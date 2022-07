The so-called "head" of the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily uncontrolled territory of Zaporizhzhia region, collaborator Yevhen Balytskyi, announced the deadline for holding a "referendum" on the region's accession to Russia.

The collaborator made the corresponding statement in an interview with the Russian mass media, his words are quoted by the propaganda agency Interfax.

"As the head of the military-civilian administration of Zaporizhzhia region, I have decided to hold a referendum, which will be held in early autumn," Balytskyi said.

According to him, the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region is currently working on the mechanisms for holding the so-called "referendum".

Balytskyi added that the "show of will" planned on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region captured by Russia will show what the residents of the occupied territory of the region want.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of June, the collaborator Volodymyr Rohov, who was appointed by the Russians to the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region, announced his intention to hold a "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation this year.

We also wrote that the Russian occupiers plan to unite the occupied territories in the south and east of Ukraine and join them to Russia in the form of a federal district.