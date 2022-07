About 7,000 Women Called Up To AFU During War - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that about 1% of the total number of mobilized women are called up to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time, general mobilization during the war with the Russian Federation proved that about 1% of women from the total number of mobilized were called up for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations," the General Staff reported.

The majority of women are appointed to the positions of medical personnel, communication units, moral and psychological support, clerks, accountants and cooks.

Currently, the Armed Forces still need women specialists in medicine, radio engineering and food technology.

Thus, the experience of deploying military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations to full wartime staff proves that there is no urgent need in the country today to significantly increase the number of women on the military register.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the activities of the country's security and defense sector support about 1 million people in various structures. In particular, 700,000 people have been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The mobilization in Ukraine will last as long as it is necessary to re-staff all units that protect the state from Russian aggression.