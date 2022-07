As of 2 p.m., a specialized police line received 15 reports of missing citizens who were in the area of the hits of enemy missiles in Vinnytsia.

The head of the National Police Iрor Klymenko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Vinnytsia: as of 2 p.m., a specialized police line received 15 reports of missing citizens who were in the area of the hits of enemy missiles. Now they do not get in touch..." Klymenko said on Facebook.

The death toll has risen to 20, three of them are children.

More than 400 police officers continue to work at the scene.

12 investigative and operational groups of the National Police of Ukraine and Security Service are documenting another crime of the Russian army against the Ukrainian people.

"A cynical, cruel and insidious crime that cannot have any justification," the head of the National Police added.

