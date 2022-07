Losses of personnel of Russian troops for July 13 increased by 300 to 37,870 killed, and the Ukrainian military last day destroyed 2 aircraft, 18 tanks and 3 drones.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy lost 2 aircraft (total - 219), 18 tanks (total - 1,667), 20 armored combat vehicles (total - 3,852), 1 artillery system (total - 840), 16 units of vehicles and tank trucks (total - 2,720) and 3 drones (total - 681).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 188 helicopters, 247 MLRS, 109 air defense systems, 67 units of special equipment, 155 cruise missiles and 15 ships/boats.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 100 to 37,570 killed, equipment - by 3 armored combat vehicles and 2 drones.