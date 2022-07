Shelling Of Vinnytsia. Already Known About 20 Victims

It is already known about 20 killed, including 3 children, as a result of the Russian attack on the center of Vinnytsia on Thursday. About 90 more people sought help from medical facilities, about 50 of them are in serious condition.

President's Office Deputy Chairman Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this in his Telegram channel.

The Russians hit the center of Vinnytsia with Kalibr cruise missiles, launching them from a submarine in the Black Sea. The rescue operation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, July 14, the Russian invaders hit Vinnytsia with missiles. Three hitting was recorded. A fire started at the point of impact.

Also, the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said that, according to preliminary data, 3 Russian rockets hit the building with office premises. The Officers' House and nearby residential buildings were also damaged by the blows.

In addition, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Serhii Borzov, spoke about the 4 downed Russian missiles.

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims of a missile attack in the center of Vinnytsia increased to 12 people. It is also known about 25 injured people.

Currently, 90 rescuers are working at the site of the impact.