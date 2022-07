The Prosecutor General's Office has published new data on the missile attack by the Russian occupiers on Vinnytsia, committed on Thursday, July 14. The number of killed has increased to 17. The data is posted on the official website of the Office.

Thus, according to the investigation data, on July 14, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the central part of the city of Vinnytsia.

"So far, 17 people have been killed, including 2 children. More than 30 people have been injured. Residential buildings, administrative and office premises have been significantly destroyed and damaged," the statement says.

Under the procedural leadership of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings has been initiated on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war, which is related to intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Search operations continue. Prosecutors, investigators and emergency services are working at the scene.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Directorate of the SSU in Vinnytsia region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the rescuers published a photo from the scene of the tragedy.

A hotline has been opened to search for people who may have been injured as a result of a missile attack on Vinnytsia.

On Thursday, July 14, Russian invaders hit Vinnytsia with missiles. Three hitting was recorded. A fire started at the point of impact.