United States Senator from Virginia / Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, said that increasing Russian aggression against Ukraine will lead to increased US support for Ukraine. The senator also emphasized that he will continue work on helping Ukraine in the fields of security, intelligence work and at the diplomatic level.

The US senator made the corresponding statement in a Guildhall comment.

"The brutal actions and rhetoric we have seen from Putin in recent months are just a continuation of a long series of offensive actions by the Russian president. Russia's increased aggression will only strengthen US support for our Ukrainian partners and strengthen NATO's collective defense," the American politician said.

"We must continue to work closely with our partners and allies to present a unified position to resolutely counter Russian aggression, and I will continue to work to ensure that Ukraine has the diplomatic, military, and intelligence support it so desperately needs," Senator Warner concluded.

In turn, the American senator from the state of Pennsylvania, Pat Toomey, called to ensure the victory of Ukraine, as well as to teach Putin and other dictators who are watching that neglecting the sovereignty of a neighboring state is a big mistake.