The troops of the Russian Federation did not attack in three directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian news reports.

"The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions," the agency reported.

Shelling was recorded near Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarsk, Velyka Novosilka, Pavlivka, Novoukrayinka, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Olhivske, Huliaipilske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Kamiyanske, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriyivka, and Kamiyanka.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Avdiyivka and Kamiyanka, carried out an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Kamiyanka, with partial success.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It conducted shelling from barrel and rocket artillery and tanks along the contact line.

Four Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are kept in readiness for the task of missile strikes.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Russian military failed a reconnaissance mission in the area of ​​Mazanivka (Donetsk region) and retreated with losses.

The enemy was unable to complete the assault on the Kurulka district of Kharkiv region due to the actions of the Armed Forces.