As of the morning of the 141st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive actions of the occupiers in the Sloviyansk and Bakhmut directions. However, invaders have partial success near Kamiyanka. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

There are no changes in the composition, position of units, and nature of the enemy's activity in the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siversk directions. In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy shelled Doroshivka and Hrabovske districts of Sumy region using mortars and MLRSes.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Derhachi, Cherkaska Lozova, Dementiyivka, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, and Slatyne settlements.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy inflicts fire damage near Barvenkove, Dibrovne, Kurulka, Podolivka, Chepil, Krasnopillia, and Bohorodychne. The enemy tried to conduct an assault in the direction of Kurulka, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the Hryhorivka, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Verkhniokamiyanske, Zakotne, Serebrianka, and Spirne districts using barrel and MLRSes. The enemy launched airstrikes near Verkhniokamiyanske and the Mayaky. It conducted an offensive in the direction of Verkhniokamiyanske, hostilities continue.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Novoluhanske, Niu York, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Berestove, Vesele, Vyimka, Semihiriya, Vershyna, and near the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant. It carried out airstrikes near Niu York, Ivano-Dariyivka, and Semyhiriya. The AFU repulsed the assault in the direction of Kodema and Verkhnie.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Shelling was recorded near Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarsk, Velyka Novosilka, Pavlivka, Novoukrayinka, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Olhivske, Temyrivka, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Kamiyanske, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriyivka, and Kamiyanka. The enemy launched airstrikes near Avdiyivka and Kamiyanka. It carried out an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Kamiyanka, with partial success.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. it conducted shelling from barrel and rocket artillery and tanks along the contact line.

In readiness for missile strikes, the enemy keeps four Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 12, the Russian occupiers detonated a warehouse with ammunition in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, which was destroyed by the AFU the day before.

The AFU repelled all enemy assault attempts on July 13.