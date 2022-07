Due to the serious losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, there is a shortage of commanders in the Russian army. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yes, it is reported that the shortage is recorded in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation.

"According to the available information, the level of staffing by platoon commanders in the units of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District remains low. The reason is significant losses and refusal to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," the message says.

Also, it is not the first time that there have been cases of poor food supply for the occupiers on the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 13, losses of Russian troops increased by 100 to 37,570 killed on July 12, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 3 armored fighting vehicles and 2 drones in the previous day.

Meanwhile, as of the morning of the 141st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military repelled the offensive actions of the occupiers in the Sloviyansk and Bakhmut directions. However, the invaders have partial success near Kamiyanka.