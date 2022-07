Overnight into Thursday, July 14, and in the morning, Russian occupiers shelled Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The invaders attacked the Zelenodolsk community. This was announced by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko on Telegram.

Thus, Reznichenko reported that the occupiers deliberately hit two settlements.

"The Russian horde shelled Kryvyi Rih district at night and in the morning. The Zelenodolsk community came under fire. The enemy deliberately hit the populated areas - the villages of Velyka Kostromka and Zelenodolsk," Reznichenko wrote.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on Saturday morning, July 9, Russian occupiers shelled Inhulets district of Kryvyi Rih. A rocket attack was carried out from Uragan MLRSes on residential quarters. One person died.

Earlier, on July 5, the occupiers fired seven missiles at Dnipropetrovsk region.

On the evening of July 6, the Russian occupiers fired cluster munitions at Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, three people were wounded.