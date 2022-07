President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ruslan Zaparaniuk, head of the Chernivtsi regional branch of the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank), as the chairman of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, instead of Serhii Osachuk. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding Decree (No. 486) was signed on July 11.

Zelenskyy during a meeting with Zaparaniuk at the Office of the President expressed his conviction that knowledge of the region and its specifics will help Zaparaniuk successfully implement the tasks set for him.

The President noted that under martial law, due to the full-scale invasion of Russia, the priority for the state is the coordinated work of customs, which does not prevent the movement of humanitarian goods, the arrangement of checkpoints on the state border, the provision of social services to temporarily displaced people who are forced to leave the regions of Ukraine where hostilities are underway.

Zaparaniuk was born in 1974 in the village of Nyzhni Stanivtsi in Chernivtsi region.

In 1997, he graduated from the Yurii Fedkovych Chernivtsi State University (specialty "physicist, teacher"), in 2003, from the Chernivtsi Institute of Trade and Economics of the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics (specialty "Accounting and Audit Economist").

He worked in various positions in the financial sector of Chernivtsi region. From July 2014, he was the head of the branch of the Chernivtsi regional department of Oschadbank.

During the local elections in 2020, he ran for the Chernivtsi Regional Council from the Single Alternative party, but did not make it to the regional council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on July 7 approved the appointment by Zelenskyy of Zaparaniuk as the Chernivtsi governor instead of Osachuk.

Zelenskyy appointed Osachuk to the post of head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration in November 2019.

In early June, it became known that law enforcement officers exposed the deputy head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration on fraud with humanitarian aid.