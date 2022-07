The Minister of National Defense of Turkiye Hulusi Akar has announced the results of a meeting of representatives of Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations on unlocking the export of Ukrainian grain, where the main technical issues were agreed. This was reported by Anadoly Agency on Wednesday, July 13.

Akar said that the parties discussed the main issues regarding the safety and support of ships with Ukrainian grain.

"As a result of the meeting, which took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere, basic technical issues were agreed upon, such as the creation of a coordination center where representatives of all parties will be present, joint control at the exit from a port and at the points of arrival, ensuring the safety of navigation," the statement said.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations will meet again in Turkiye next week and will once again consider all the details and sign an official document, the Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations began negotiations in Istanbul to unlock exports of Ukrainian grain.

The Ministry of Infrastructure predicts that during the week, the accumulation of ships for the export of grain near the Danube Delta will be eliminated.