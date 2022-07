As a result of today's missile strike on the enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, there are victims, their number is growing. It is already known about 12 injured. The secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatolii Kurtiev announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Today, rashist monsters have brought another disaster to our city. Two of their rockets hit one of the city's enterprises. There is significant destruction, and worst of all it is that people have been injured. So far, it is known about 12 victims who are already receiving medical care in hospitals," Kurtiev wrote.

He added that relevant services are working at the scene. Rescue efforts are still ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, July 13, the Russian occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with missiles.

In addition, in Zaporizhzhia, the FSB of the Russian Federation seeks deserters from the occupation forces hiding in basements and abandoned buildings, looking for a way to leave the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers blocked the exit from Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile, according to the Regional Military Administration, the invaders in Zaporizhzhia region are fleeing from warehouses, fearing new attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.