Ukraine Negotiating To Receive Missiles For HIMARS With Range Of Up To 300 km

Ukraine is negotiating with the United States of America to receive long-range missiles for HIMARS, which will be able to hit targets at a distance of up to 300 km, said Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security and defense. TSN reported this on Wednesday, July 13.

Venislavskyi pointed out that currently Ukraine has American High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems on a wheeled chassis, which hit targets at a distance of up to 70 km.

"At all levels, our state is negotiating with U.S. representatives about the need to provide us with longer-range missiles for HIMARS. Currently, we have up to 70 km, and in general, these missiles of various modifications are able to hit enemy objects at a greater depth. Therefore, I think that there is every chance to break through this and get long-range missiles," the politician said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 10, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the transfer of 4 more HIMARS to Ukraine.

On July 8, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych told how an increase in the number of HIMARS will affect fighting against Russian invaders.

On June 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that HIMARS are already in Ukraine.