The head of the administration of the Prime Minister of Hungary Gergely Gulyas on Wednesday, July 13, announced the introduction of an energy emergency. This is reported by European Pravda with reference to HVG.

Thus, it is reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday convened an extraordinary government meeting to discuss the "European energy crisis." It decided to introduce an emergency.

According to Gulyas, it became clear that there would not be enough natural gas for the heating season in Europe, so the government adopted a seven-point plan, which will take effect from August. According to him, Hungarian gas storage facilities are 44% full, which is enough for a quarter of a year.

The goal of the emergency, he said, is "to prepare for the energy crisis, strengthen energy security and protect against the reduction of utilities against the background of further growth in energy prices."

The head of the Hungarian prime minister's administration did not rule out that the government is preparing for possible emergency shutdowns. This can happen when gas supplies completely stop, but so far there is no need to talk about it, Gulyas said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the country refused to supply weapons to Ukraine so as not to endanger the Hungarians living in Transcarpathia.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest would not even discuss the possibility of imposing an embargo on the supply of gas from the Russian Federation.

Also, an adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union should stop expanding sanctions against Russia, and instead work on armistice negotiations.