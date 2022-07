The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the decision of the Korean People's Democratic Republic (DPRK) to recognize the so-called independence of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. In response, Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with the DPRK. This is indicated in a statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 13.

The Foreign Ministry indicated that it considers the decision of the DPRK as an attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine by Pyongyang, a gross violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law.

"The recognition by the North Korean regime of the "subjectivity" of the Russian occupation regimes in Donetsk and Luhansk region is negligible, will not have legal consequences and will not change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine. In response to such an unfriendly act, Ukraine declares the severance of diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Political and economic contacts with the DPRK are not carried out due to international sanctions imposed on this country," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry believes that Russia's appeal to the DPRK about support in legitimizing the forceful seizure of part of Ukrainian territory speaks more about the toxicity of Moscow than Pyongyang, since Russia no longer has allies in the world, except for countries that depend on it financially and politically, and the level of isolation of the Russian Federation will soon reach the level of isolation of the DPRK: "Ukraine will continue to respond as harshly as possible to the encroachment on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) recognized the "independence" of the "LPR" and "DPR" groups.

On June 29, Syria made the decision to recognize "independence" and "sovereignty" of the "LDPR."

On June 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations.