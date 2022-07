As a result of a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, preliminarily, 7 people were wounded. The deputy head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram.

"Zaporizhzhia. The enemy hit the city. There is a hit at one of the enterprises. Preliminarily, 7 people were wounded," Tymoshenko wrote.

He added that the head of the enterprise brought the employees into a shelter, which probably saved their lives.

"Take care of yourself, do not neglect the signals of air alarms," summed up the deputy head of the President’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Zaporizhzhia, the FSB of the Russian Federation is looking for deserters from the occupation forces, who are hiding in basements and abandoned buildings, looking for a way to leave the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the invaders blocked the exit from Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile, according to Regional Military Administration, the invaders in Zaporizhzhia region are fleeing from warehouses, fearing new strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the media report that the Russian occupation forces are turning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, into a military base. On the territory of the nuclear power plant, the invaders dig trenches and install heavy artillery, directing it towards the front.