Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched 1,700 group airstrikes on the invaders' troops. The speaker of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this in a commentary to Ukrainian Pravda.

Thus, Ihnat said that in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Air Force strike aircraft have launched 1,700 group airstrikes on positions, warehouses, equipment and manpower of the Russian occupation forces on the front line.

According to Ihnat, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24M bombers, supported by Ground Forces helicopters, continue to provide air support to ground troops in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, despite the large amount of enemy air defense that the invaders concentrated in the temporarily occupied territories.

Ihnat also noted that over the past day, the Air Force strike aircraft destroyed the ammunition depot of the enemy group of forces in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

Attack aircraft and bombers hit a cluster of weapons and military equipment in the Izium and Donetsk directions. Up to thirty pieces of equipment of the occupation forces were destroyed.

At the same time, according to the Air Force, on July 12, at about 2:30 p.m., the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks from the Black Sea. This time, the Russians fired four air-to-surface missiles of the Kh-31 type from Su-30 fighters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for July 11 increased by 70 to 37,470 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 4 tanks and 1 armored combat vehicle.

Meanwhile, military fatigue due to the lack of regular breaks from participation in battles is one of the most serious problems of the Russian army.