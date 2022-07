Ukrainian attack aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an ammunition depot and an accumulation of Russian invaders in the area of ​ Novopetrivka in Kherson region. This is reported by the South Operational Command on Facebook.

So, it is reported that three enemy fighters tried to interfere with Ukrainian aviation by launching two air-to-air missiles, but to no avail. It was these missiles that caused the destruction of the boiler room near the construction store in Bashtanka, where a civilian woman was killed and a fire broke out in a field outside the city.

In total, in the southern direction, during the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 30 enemy soldiers, 1 howitzer, 1 Uragan multiple launch rocket system, 4 units of armored and automobile equipment, as well as 2 field ammunition depots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for July 11 increased by 70 to 37,470 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 4 tanks and 1 armored combat vehicle.

Meanwhile, military fatigue due to the lack of regular breaks from participation in battles is one of the most serious problems of the Russian army.