The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has recognized the "independence" of the "LPR" and "DPR" groups.

It is reported by RIA-Novosti.

"This political decision will become the basis for further development of relations in the economic sphere. The bilateral partnership will increase the geography of trade for the enterprises of our states. I am sure that active and fruitful cooperation awaits us," the head of the DPR group Denis Pushilin said in a statement.

It is reported that the DPRK ambassador to Moscow, Sin Hong Chol, handed to the so-called DPR ambassador to the Russian Federation, Olga Makeeva, a document of Pyongyang's recognition of independence of this quasi-state entity.

Later it became known about the recognition of the "independence" of the "LPR" group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, Syria made the decision to recognize "independence" and "sovereignty" of the "LDPR."

On February 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."

At the same time, the leader of the aggressor country recognized the so-called "republics" within the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Note that one of the goals of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is the "liberation" of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which allegedly are held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We also wrote that on February 22, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on other countries of the world to also recognize the independence of the pseudo-republics.