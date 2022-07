The Russian Federation wants to draw the Belarusian army into the war with Ukraine so that the regime of Oleksandr Lukashenko loses its support, and then absorb and occupy Belarus.

The Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak wrote this on his Twitter on Wednesday, July 13.

"It should be understood that behind the attempts to draw Belarus into the war is not only Moscow's desire to cover the deficit of its military viability. Russia needs the disposal of the Belarusian army and the loss of the support of power by the Lukashenko regime. Further - the absorption of the Republic of Belarus and the occupation by the Russian z-zombie," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, the Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that Ukraine is ready for any scenarios from Belarus.

On July 8, Podoliak predicted an imminent turning point in the war with Russia.