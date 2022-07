Negotiations between Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain have started in Istanbul.

This was reported by the French news agency AFP with reference to a Turkish official, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia and Ukraine delegations start grain talks in Istanbul: Turkish official," the agency said on Twitter.

The talks between representatives of Ukraine, Turkiye and Russia with the participation of the UN became known on Tuesday, July 12.

According to the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, before the date of negotiations, the delegation of the Turkish Ministry of Defense went to Moscow to solve the food crisis and met with the Russian military delegation, then the Ukrainian military delegation arrived at the Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first cargo ships for loading grain and other agricultural products arrived at the ports of Ukraine.