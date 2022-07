Iran Comments On Accusations Of Selling Military Equipment To Russia

Iran, in response to accusations of selling weapons to Russia, said that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has not supplied weapons to the aggressor country. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Thus, the Ministry assured that Iran opposes further escalation of hostilities.

Iran's Foreign Ministry denies information that the country sold military equipment to Russia, including UAVs.

In addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, commenting on the statement of U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, noted that cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation "dates back to before the onset of the Ukraine war and no specific development came about recently in this regard.”

In addition, the representative of the Foreign Ministry noted that Iran's position on the war on the territory of Ukraine is "absolutely clear and has been declared time and again officially."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. National Security Advisor said that Iran is preparing to transfer hundreds of drones to the Russian Federation.

