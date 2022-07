Germany Publishes List Of Military Assistance To Ukraine. Weapons Already Handed Over And Still Planned

Germany has released a full list of military equipment and weapons, which is included in the package of military assistance to Ukraine for 2022.

According to European Pravda, the list was published by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list includes lethal and non-lethal weapons transferred from the reserves of the German Armed Forces or from German manufacturers for German funds to support security, which in 2022 increased to EUR 2 billion. It is noted that these additional funds, first of all, are provided to support Ukraine and Germany's contributions to the European Peace Facility (a fund through which EU countries jointly finance the purchase of weapons for Ukraine).

In the list of weapons that have already been delivered to Ukraine:

- 3,000 Panzerfaust-3 anti-tank weapons with 900 launchers

- 14,900 anti-tank mines

- 500 STINGER portable anti-aircraft missile systems

- 2700 Strela MANPADS

- 7 Panzerhaubitze 2000self-propelled howitzers, as well as spare parts and training for the Ukrainian military (together with the Netherlands);

- 21.8 million rounds for small arms

- 50 anti-bunker missiles

- 100 MG 3 machine guns with 500 spare barrels and breeches

- 100,000 hand grenades

- 5,300 explosive charges

- 100,000 meters of detonation cord and 100,000 detonators

- 350,000 detonators

- 10,500 rounds of 155mm caliber

- 10 weapons against UAVs

- 14 sensors and jammers to combat drones

- 100 self-injection devices

- 28,000 helmets

- 15 pallets of military uniforms

- 280 units of transport, such as trucks, minibuses, SUVs

- 100 tents

- 12 generators

- 6 pallets of material for explosive ordnance disposal

- 125 binoculars

- 1,200 hospital beds

- 18 pallets of medical material and 60 surgical lamps

- protective clothing and surgical masks

- 10,000 sleeping bags

- 600 safety glasses

- one radio frequency system

- 3,000 field telephones with auxiliary equipment

- 1 field hospital (together with Estonia)

- 353 night vision devices

- 4 electronic anti-drone devices

- 165 field points

- medical equipment, including backpacks and bandages

- 38 laser rangefinders

- diesel fuel and gasoline (long supply)

- 10 tons of AdBlue fluid for motors

- 500 units of medical gauze

- 402,000 ready meals for the military in the field

- spare parts for MiG-29;

- 30 protected vehicles.

The list of weapons and equipment that they plan to transfer (dates are not indicated for safety reasons):

- 53,000 shells for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns

- 8 mobile ground surveillance radars and thermal imagers

- 3 Panzerhaubitze 2000

- 4,000 rounds for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns

- 10 autonomous surface vessels

- about 30 trailers, 2 tractors and 4 trailers

- 43 reconnaissance drones

- high-frequency unit with equipment

- 10 protected vehicles and 80 pickup trucks

- 7 devices for creating radio interference

- 8 electronic anti-drone devices

- 4 portable systems with remote control for territory demining

- 65 refrigerators for medical material

- a vehicle with disinfection system

- 54 APCs (systems from Denmark, Germany funding upgrade)

- 30 GEPARD anti-aircraft self-propelled guns and 6,000 shells

- IRIS-T air defense system

- COBRA counter-battery control system

- 3 MARS MLRS with ammunition

- 100,000 first-aid kits

- 3 armored evacuation vehicles

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk said that Ukraine could receive 7 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany around June 22, and 30 German Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns should also be transferred to Ukraine (15 - until the end of July, another 15 - until the end of August).

On June 15, Business Insider reported that Germany would transfer to Ukraine only three Mars II multiple launch rocket systems instead of the four promised.

On June 19, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen announced that in addition to Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns will arrive in Ukraine along with American MLRS and HIMARS.