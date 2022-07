In Luhansk, with the help of American HIMARS, the Ukrainian military destroyed a military unit and ammunition depot of the invaders. The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych announced this on Facebook.

Thus, Arestovych said that since the invaders placed a military unit and an ammunition depot in Luhansk at once, they were immediately destroyed with the help of HIMARS.

"By tradition, Russian troops deployed both a military unit and an ammunition depot in Luhansk. I do not even undertake to imagine the consequences of this gesture of goodwill. "The Second Army of the World" is remade into a “two-hundredth” by small, cute HIMARS," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched 1,700 group airstrikes on the invaders' troops.

Meanwhile, attack aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the ammunition depot and the accumulation of Russian invaders in the area of Novopetroivka in Kherson region.

Losses of personnel of Russian troops for July 11 increased by 70 to 37,470 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the day destroyed 4 tanks and 1 armored vehicle.