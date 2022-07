Border guard from Belarus made his way across border under fire from his own people to join AFU

A Belarusian border guard illegally crossed the Ukrainian border to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the war against Russia. This was announced by the speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko in a commentary for the Ukrainska Pravda online media.

So, Demchenko said that recently a border detachment of one of the divisions of the Volyn border detachment detained a man without documents. He illegally crossed the border of Ukraine, making his way from Belarus.

"The detainee said that he was a Belarusian border guard and was serving in the Brest border group. He noted that he dared to violate it in order to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the war against the Russian aggressor," Demchenko said.

In addition, the man said that he had like-minded people. With one of them, the Belarusian border guard went to Ukraine, but on the way to the border they were discovered and pursued with shooting, so he was the only one to manage to cross the state border of Ukraine.

Demchenko added that the information voiced by the detained citizen of the Republic of Belarus is now being verified, after which a decision will be made on his future fate.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the military of Belarus carried out a rotation of personnel and equipment on the border with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the General Staff does not record the formation of combat groups in Belarus for an attack on Ukraine.