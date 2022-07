NBU's net international reserves in June down 13.7% to USD 12.9 billion

In June, the net international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine decreased by 13.7% month over month to USD 12.875 billion.

This is evidenced by the NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of the year, net reserves have decreased by 38% from USD 20.767 billion.

The official reserve assets of the NBU in June decreased by 9.3% to USD 22.764 billion, and since the beginning of the year they have decreased by 26.4% from USD 30.941 billion.

At the same time, gross reserve liabilities in June decreased by 2.9% to USD 9.889 billion, and since the beginning of the year - by 2.8% from USD 10.174 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in 2021, the net international reserves of the NBU increased by 14.6% from USD 18.144 billion year over year to USD 20.765 billion.

In 2020, net reserves increased by 14.5% from USD 15.785 billion.

In 2019, net reserves increased by 63.8% from USD 9.644 billion.

At the end of June, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.3 billion.

In early July, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from Germany in the amount of 1 billion euros.

On July 12, Ukraine received USD 1.7 billion in grant assistance from the Single Donor Trust Fund established by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).