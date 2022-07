For the sake of a good propaganda picture about the safe operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant under the guns of the occupiers, the ruscists resorted to another provocation.

That follows from Energoatom with the reference to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) post on Telegram.

According to the NUJU, the Russian military force forced the plant management to allow a well-known Russian propagandist blogger with a representative of Rosatom and accompanied by armed soldiers to the block control panel of one of the power units of the nuclear power plant and other premises with limited access.

This is how the invaders create a propaganda myth for the Russian audience about one of Russia's main achievements in this war - the successful operation of the stolen Zaporizhia NPP for the needs of the aggressor country.

The corresponding note about the criminal actions of the ruscists at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was sent to the international NPP security authorities.