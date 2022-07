In the first half of 2022, steel production decreased 2.4 times or 6,318,000 tons to 4,539,000 tons compared to the same period last year.

That follows from the Ukrmetalurhprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first half of 2022, the production of pig iron decreased 2.4 times or 6,236,000 tons year over year to 4,538,000 tons, the production of rolled products fell 2.4 times or 5,647,000 tons to 4,018,000 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the first half of 2022, steel production decreased by 31.2% to 3,641,000 tons, pig iron production fell by 34.1% to 3,499,000 tons, and rolled products - by 34.2% to 3,116,000 tons.

In 2021, steel production increased by 3.6% or 750,000 tons year over year to 21,366,000 tons.

At the same time, the production of pig iron increased by 3.6% or 742,000 tons year over year to 21,165,000 tons, the production of rolled products increased by 9.1% or 140,000 tons year over year to 1,672,000 tons.