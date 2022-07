The number of victims as a result of a rocket attack on a house in Chasiv Yar increased to 46. At night, the body of another victim was found under the rubble. The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that at night the body of another deceased was pulled out from under the rubble.

According to the department, 9 people were rescued from the rubble.

More than 465 tons of destroyed elements of the house were also cleared and dismantled, work continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders hit a high-rise building in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, using Hurricanes. The attack took place on the evening of July 6, when people were at home.

It was later reported that the strike could have been delivered by an Iskander missile.