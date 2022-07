Belarus’s Military carry out rotation of personnel and equipment on border with Ukraine – General Staff

The military of Belarus carried out a rotation of personnel and equipment on the border with Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The inspection of the headquarters of the territorial defense troops of Zhlobin district of Gomel region of the Republic of Belarus continues.

The threat of missile and air strikes by the enemy from the territory and airspace of this country remains.

In the Siversk direction, the composition and position of the enemy troops did not change much.

The invaders fired at the positions of the AFU from mortars in Vovkivka area of ​​ Sumy region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff does not record the formation of combat groups in Belarus for an attack on Ukraine.

Command-staff exercises with territorial troops have begun in Belarus. Their training will take place in Gomel region, which borders on Ukraine.